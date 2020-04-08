InventHelp Presents Anti-Derailment System for Trains (NJD-1994)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help stop train derailments," said an inventor from Edison, N.J. "I came up with the idea for this automatic system to make rail travel safe."

He developed the patent pending ANTI-DERAILMENT AND BRAKING SYSTEM FOR TRAINS to prevent the derailment of rail cars. The system prevents the derailment of the locomotive and the entire train in the event of a collision with objects on the track. It keeps the cars on the rails if the train is going too fast around a curve. The design allows maintenance to be performed on the track as normal. The invention offers added peace of mind. Additionally, braking is automatic and instantaneous if a lifting force is applied to the locomotive, no matter which rail car is active to stop the train, braking is applied to the entire train more quickly and independently from the present braking system.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1994, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

