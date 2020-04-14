InventHelp Presents Comfort/Safety Accessory for Cutting/Styling Hair (LCC-4021)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in promoting safety in youth in motocross racing, and a piece of safety gear helped inspire my idea, as well as being aware of my surroundings, noticing different things and challenges that are everyday worries at salons," said an inventor from McAlisterville, Pa.

He created a prototype for the BARBER BUDDY to keep the client's head comfortably supported. The accessory ensures that the client has proper posture while having hair cut and styled. It also helps to keep a child's head still as services are provided. The device makes sure that clients receive professional results. It is designed to enhance safety during cutting and styling. Additionally, the accessory is lightweight.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

