InventHelp Presents Comfortable Sleeping Aid (HTT-7080)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I stay in hotel rooms, and I am always struggling with the tightness of the sheets and blankets at the end of the hotel bed where my feet are located," said an inventor from Aiea, Hawaii.

He developed the WILLIAMS FOOTENT to fulfill the need for a means of keeping a sleeper in a more comfortable position throughout the night. The accessory would increase a person's comfort while sleeping in a hotel room. The user's feet would not become constricted by tight-fitting sheets and covers at the base of the bed could eliminate the problem of awaking with tired, sore, and aching feet and toes. Individuals would be kept warm and comfortable without pressure applied at the foot of the bed.

The invention would promote increased satisfaction by guests and increased revenues by the establishment. Additionally, it would be easy to use, practical, convenient, lightweight, compact, comfortable to use, durable, and adjustable.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-7080, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

