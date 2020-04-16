InventHelp Presents Convenient Self-Defense Tool (RSD-115)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a self-defense expert and retired corrections officer, I was looking for a better tool that people could use to defend themselves in an emergency," said one of two inventors from Norco, Calif. "I came up with this flashlight accessory to serve as a readily available self-defense tool."

They created a prototype for the patent pending SIDEKIK to provide a handy self-defense tool. The accessory enables the user to fight off an attacker in an emergency situation. The unit offers a better alternative to grasping keys between one's knuckles. The invention makes the user feel safer and more confident. It is adaptable for use with different sizes and styles of flashlights. In addition, the device is easy to use and inexpensive.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

