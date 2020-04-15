InventHelp Presents Easy Feeder for Infants and Toddlers (MTN-3349)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a mother of two children, I needed a more convenient way to feed my kids," said one of two inventors from Lodi, N.J. "I came up with this idea to help with feeding babies and toddlers."

They developed FEED ME, patent-pending, to efficiently hold a baby bottle so that the child can access it from his or her car seat, stroller, highchair or crib. The unit makes children more self-sufficient with feeding themselves. This lessens stress on parents and caregivers. The device is easy to attach and use. Additionally, the invention features an adjustable design.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

