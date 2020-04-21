InventHelp Presents Effective Camera Blocker for Laptops, Etc. (CBA-3600)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Most of the people I work with cover the cameras on their laptops with post-it notes," said an inventor from Awendaw, S.C. "I thought that there had to be a more aesthetically pleasing way to block the camera."

She created the prototype for B L N C, patent pending, to provide a complete means of enabling or disabling their cameras in a manner independent of the device's operating system control means. The accessory offers both affordable and reliable personal security advantages. It adds a bit of personalized novelty to one's technology products. The device features a decorative design. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with different makes and models of devices.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

