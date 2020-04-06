InventHelp Presents Effective Means of Securing Napkins, Silverware, Etc. (AUP-1136)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to secure silverware during a windy day," said an inventor from Leander, Texas. "I came up with this idea to offer a handy way to secure a tablecloth, silverware, napkins and other items in place."

He created a prototype for the WIND RESISTANT SILVERWARE AND NAPKIN HOLDER to secure a tablecloth, silverware, and napkins in place on a table during various outdoor occasions. The accessory prevents such items from being blown over by a strong gust of wind. It ensures that these items remain clean and sanitary. The device makes eating outdoors more enjoyable and comfortable. Additionally, it is ideal for use when camping, picnicking, attending outdoor parties, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

