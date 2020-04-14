InventHelp Presents Efficient Toilet-Odor Remover (KXX-223)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do not want to have to smell the odors left behind by strangers in the bathroom," said an inventor from Murphy, N.C. "I came up with this idea to do away with bad toilet odors. Now the bathroom will be left smelling fresh and clean."

He created a prototype for the patent pending TOILET VENT to effectively remove toilet odors so that they never even enter the room. This ensures that the bathroom remains smelling fresh and clean. It saves individuals from embarrassment about leaving behind odors. The device is adaptable for use with existing toilets. It eliminates the need for air fresheners to mask odors. Additionally, the invention provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

