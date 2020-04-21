PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to hear things better, like youth baseball games, speeches, etc.," said an inventor from Wakefield. R.I. "I came up with this wireless device to offer access to better audio capabilities."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed the patent pending UNICEIVER to provide improved digital audio capabilities. The accessory ensures that the audio would have less background noise than the built-in microphone on a mobile device or PC. The universal device offers an improved means of spoken communication to an audience. It can be used for enhanced audio listening of any speaker using the device. Additionally, it is usable as a wireless link for dictation recordings and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-audio-device-bma-5477-301041277.html

SOURCE InventHelp