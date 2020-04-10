InventHelp Presents Enhanced Baby Changing Station (SFO-653)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help ease parents' anxiety about changing their children's diapers using the changing tables in public restrooms," said an inventor from Oakland, Calif. "I came up with this idea to ensure that the children are comfortable."

She developed the HEATED BABY CHANGING STATION to keep the baby warm and comfortable. The design eases the anxiety of parents. The unit ensures that the experience is comfortable for both the child and parents. The device is designed for ease of use. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention makes it easier to change diapers.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

