InventHelp Presents Enhanced Guitar Pick (PIT-981)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a guitar pick that provided more tonal possibilities than conventional versions," said an inventor from Pittsburgh, Pa. "This led me to develop a versatile pick that allows for more innovative playing techniques and sounds."

He created the TIMCO PICK to serve as an innovative guitar pick. The pick creates new tonal possibilities on guitars. It enables a guitarist to produce a fuller, richer sound from both acoustic and electric instruments. The accessory strikes the strings at slightly different intervals, thereby creating a mild delay or "slap" effect, somewhat similar to the sound of a 12-string guitar. Additionally, it offers more tonal variety and could thus lead to more creative playing techniques.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-981, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

