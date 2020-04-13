InventHelp Presents Enhanced Smartphone (HLW-2187)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to charge my phone, but there was no electricity," said an inventor from Miami, Fla. "This inspired me to come up with a convenient way to keep my phone charged when a conventional electrical outlet is unavailable."

He developed the SOLO to offer a more efficient and convenient way to charge the phone. The design eliminates the need to find an electrical outlet. This allows the phone to continue functioning. It makes it possible to call, text, use apps, browse the Web and perform other functions. In addition, the phone reduces stress and is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

