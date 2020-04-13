InventHelp Presents Flag-Flying Accessory (HAK-818)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't like to see the flag all wrapped up around the pole," said an inventor from Columbia, N.J. "This led me to develop a way to stop the flag from furling so that it flies freely and majestically."

He created a prototype for the FLAG FURL PREVENTION DEVICE to make it easier to fly a flag from an angled pole. The accessory prevents the flag from furling around the pole due to gusting winds. It still allows the flag to fly freely. The unit can be installed in minutes. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with most wall-mounted flag poles and flags.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HAK-818, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

