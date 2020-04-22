InventHelp Presents Guitar-Chord Helper (DLL-3618)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a child I took guitar lessons without success because my fingers were too short," said an inventor from Weatherford, Texas. "After I became an adult I had an accident that damaged the nerves in my left hand."

He developed the patent pending STAR CHORD to allow for quick and easy chord changes. Each button of the unit effectively produces a specific chord when the guitar is strummed. It enables the user to form various chords on the guitar without having to learn complicated finger and hand positions. This saves time and effort, and also spares an individual the frustration associated with attempting to learn chords. The device is also ideal for handicapped individuals. Additionally, the invention is easy to apply and remove.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

