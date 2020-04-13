InventHelp Presents Hunting Safety Equipment to Prevent Falls (HTM-8423)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over the years I've heard of injuries resulting in loss of limbs, paralysis, or death," said an inventor from Choudrant, La. "If this invention saves one life, then it would be worth the money spent to get it off the ground."

He developed the patent-pending HUNTER'S FALL ARREST to prevent a sportsman from falling to the ground when climbing into (or out of) a tree stand. The device would provide a fixed upright with a safety catch and cable that could be attached to a hunter's safety harness. Should the hunter lose his footing and/or grip when climbing into or out of his stand, the safety catch, cable, and harness would keep him tethered to the upright, which would prevent him falling and possibly being injured. It would also prevent fatalities among sportsmen; ultimately, this would enhance safety. The device could be used with lock-on stands and box stands, as well as with climbing-style stands. Thus, it would provide a versatile accessory that could be used by a variety of hunters.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

