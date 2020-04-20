InventHelp Presents Improved Controls for Zero-Turn Mowers (ALL-1956)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that zero-turn mowers would be easier to steer and control if the awkward steering sticks were eliminated," said an inventor from Cumming, Ga. "I came up with my control design based on the controls for heavy equipment."

He developed NEW STYLE STEERING to serve as an improved steering control for zero-turn mowers. The configuration eliminates the need to fumble with large and awkward steering sticks. It greatly simplifies steering and control of the mower. The design eliminates confusion and mistakes while cutting the grass. The controls feature an ergonomic design. Additionally, the invention is safe, user-friendly, and more enjoyable to operate.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1956, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

