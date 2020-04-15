PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of coffee dripping onto the catch tray because I then have to hand wash the tray," said an inventor from Bowling Green, Ky. "I came up with this idea so that the catch tray does not get messy every time coffee is brewed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

She created a prototype for DAISY DROPZ to catch the remaining drops of coffee after a cup is made. This prevents the catch tray from getting messy. The accessory eliminates the need to wash the catch tray by hand after brewing coffee. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-mess-free-coffee-brewing-accessory-nmj-442-301035274.html

SOURCE InventHelp