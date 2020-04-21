InventHelp Presents Multi-Purpose Gardening Tool (SLT-204)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces the "Yard-X Multi Use & Garden Tool," a multi-use device that combines five tools into one to make gardening easy.

The "Yard-X Multi Use & Garden Tool" performs the job of a garden hoe, an aerator, a rake, a spade, and more. This versatile design eliminates the need for almost any other garden tool. The invention is an excellent general-purpose tool for professionals and homeowners.

The "Yard-X Multi Use & Garden Tool" is ideal for working in confined spaces as well as large spaces. It is made of high-quality materials that cut, pull, scrape, and move all types of soil, rocks, and surface conditions. Additionally, it is ergonomically constructed so that users can continue to work outside with less physical injuries and pain

Suggested retail price: $49.99, plus shipping and handling.

