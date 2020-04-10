InventHelp Presents Multifunctional Living-Room Set for Smaller Spaces (SFO-520)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A bed is a waste of space if you cannot make it into a two-in-one furniture item," said an inventor from Greenfield, Calif. "My design accomplishes just that. It is the ideal solution for a small living space due to its multipurpose design."

He developed THE MINI LIVING ROOM. The invention is a piece of furniture with a two-in-one configuration that serves as both a bed, as well as a living room set. It affords additional floor space to open up the room. The idea eliminates the need for a bulky bed set. The unit accommodates a flat-screen television. It also provides space for other objects, such as electronics, personal items, etc.. In addition, the multifunctional design makes the most of a small living space, such as within a "tiny home", trailer, condominium, studio apartment or other similar living spaces.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

