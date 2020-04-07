InventHelp Presents Nightstand for Individuals Who Are Bedridden (PND-5011)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Elderly people who are bedridden need extra help," said an inventor from Atlantic City, N.J. "I wanted to be able to help them reach commonly needed items quickly and easily, which led me to develop this convenient multi-purpose organizer that will assist caregivers as well and can be used by anyone."

She created a prototype for the BEDSIDE ASSIST to provide ample storage space for personal items, electronics, medical aids, beauty supplies, etc. The design ensures that everything is within easy reach. It offers added comfort while lying in bed. The patent-pending invention reduces the need to ask others for assistance with retrieving items. Additionally, it provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-5011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

