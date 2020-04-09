PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a set of automotive windows that would block sunlight so that I did not have to rely on sunglasses to enable me to see the road clearly," said an inventor from Joshua, Texas.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He created the CLEAR VIEW to offer maximum glare protection while driving. The invention keeps the driver from being momentarily blinded. It also safeguards against the dangers of bright sunlight and high-beam headlights. The idea eliminates the need to wear sunglasses. It provides an HD crystal clear view. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-optimal-glare-reduction-for-automobiles-dll-3641-301035129.html

SOURCE InventHelp