InventHelp Presents Portable Hopscotch Court (LAX-1133)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter loves playing hopscotch and wanted to be able to play it wherever we go," said an inventor from Lynwood, Calif. "I came up with this idea so that she would always have a hopscotch court and would not have to draw a new one each time."

He developed PORTABLE HOPSCOTCH, patent-pending, to offer a convenient space to play hopscotch. The accessory eliminates the need to draw a fresh hopscotch court from scratch each time. It provides hours of fun and entertainment. The court is easy to set up on any smooth, flat surface. The invention is usable indoors or outdoors. Additionally, it is easy to play.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

