InventHelp Presents Protective Accessory for Eyewear Lenses (LAX-1137)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If the lenses of my glasses get scratched, then I am potentially out hundreds of dollars," said an inventor from N Hollywood, Calif. "In order to better protect the lenses from harm, I came up with this unique idea."

She developed ANGELES'S OPTICAL LENS PROTECTION to protect the lenses of sunglasses and prescription glasses. This extends the life of a pair of glasses. It could easily be pressed in place atop the lenses of the sunglasses or prescription glasses. The unit features a discreet design. The device could be easily positioned or removed. In addition, the invention offers a more affordable alternative to scratch-resistant coatings.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

