InventHelp Presents Reservoir for an Expansion Tank (NAV-925)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The expansion tank burst and flooded my basement," said an inventor from Harrison, Tenn. "I came up with this idea to keep that from happening again."

He developed the EXPANSION TANK RESERVOIR to serve as a reservoir to catch any excess water in the event the expansion tank bursts. The unit prevents water from flooding the area. This puts a stop to water-related damages, which keeps items from being lost due to flooding. The invention thereby offers added peace of mind. In addition, it is easy to set up.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NAV-925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

