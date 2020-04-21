InventHelp Presents Safe Crabbing Equipment (BMA-5481)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching Deadliest Catch and repeatedly saw people being wrapped up in the ropes connected to crab pots and almost dragged into the ocean," said an inventor from Fall River, Mass. "I came up with this idea to prevent such accidents."

He developed the patent pending WALLY LAUNCHER to safely release crab pot gear into the ocean. The device prevents people or gear from tangling up in buoy rope and being dragged into the ocean. It releases gear in a safe and controlled manner. The accessory helps prevent serious injuries or even death while fishing. It saves time and effort. In addition, the invention is weatherproof, movable, user-friendly, and cost-effective.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

