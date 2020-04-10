InventHelp Presents Sanitary Holder for Hair-Styling Tools (SOG-227)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a stylist, I love the look and convenience of a holster, but I do not want to risk a fine of more than $100 from the state board," said an inventor from Yuba City, Calif. "For that reason, I developed a sanitary way to keep my tools readily available for use."

She developed the SANI-HOLSTER to provide easy access to tools and supplies. The design prevents tools from coming into contact with the stylist's clothing. This ensures that everything remains clean and sanitary. The invention is designed to comply with current state board regulations. The holder is easy to disinfect for hygienic purposes. Additionally, it will not jeopardize clients' health.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

