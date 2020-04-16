InventHelp Presents Sink Protector (ORD-2774)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My faucet developed a leak, and I did not find out until water was all over my kitchen and the damage had already been done," said an inventor from Apopka, Fla. "It would have been nice to have some sort of early indication to avoid this."

He developed the SINK PROTECTOR to alert a property owner when there is a plumbing leak. The unit keeps the area from flooding, which helps to protect against water damages. This eliminates the need for expensive repairs and offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2774, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

