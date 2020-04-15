InventHelp Presents Snow-Removal System for Tractor Trailers (NJD-2007)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If professional truck drivers do not clear snow accumulation off their trailers, then they risk being fined," said an inventor from Bristol, Pa. "In order to make it easier to remove ice and snow, I came up with this convenient system."

He developed the V R HEATER to offer a convenient way to remove ice and snow accumulation from atop the trailer. The unit eliminates the need for the driver to climb onto the trailer to clear off ice and snow. This is designed to enhance personal safety. The invention saves time and effort. Additionally, the patent-pending system helps the driver to avoid costly fines, which provides added peace of mind.

The inventor went on to say, "This feature would melt ice and snow away so it cannot blow off and unexpectedly blind other motorists sharing the highway while traveling or possibly cause serious vehicular damage."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

