InventHelp Presents Stable Surface for Foods, Beverages in Vehicles (SKC-546)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I went to the drive-thru at a local restaurant, and they gave me a four-pack drink carrier, which I placed on the passenger seat," said an inventor from Huntington, Texas. "One of the drinks spilled because the seat is angled, not flat. This led me to come up with a way to stop this from happening."

She developed the patent pending ELEVATION STATION to create a flat, stable surface on the passenger seat of a motor vehicle. The accessory ensures that food, beverages and other items placed on the seat remain stable as the vehicle is in motion. This prevents spills and messes, which keeps the vehicle interior clean and tidy. The device is ideal for use when ordering take-out meals or going through a drive-thru. In addition, it is easy to use in any vehicle.

