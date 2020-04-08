InventHelp Presents Transitional Shower for Toddlers (CCT-4037)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two children, and one is a toddler," said an inventor from Dayton, Ohio. "My toddler had trouble transitioning to showering instead of bathing, so I came up with a better way to ease my child into getting used to showering."

He developed MY BABY FIRST SHOWER to help toddlers cross over from bathing to showering. The unit lessens fears about showering. It creates a soothing and relaxing environment. The invention reduces stress for both parents and children. Additionally, the device is easy to set up and use, and it also minimizes messes.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4037, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

