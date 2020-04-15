InventHelp Presents Ultimate Portable Hair Dryer (NJD-2018)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate being tied down at the hairdresser while my hair dries. I wanted to be able to go about my day while this was going on, so I came up with a convenient way to do this," said an inventor from Lodi, N.J.

She developed the LISPAUL HAIR to quickly and easily dry hair. The patent-pending device enables the individual to walk around and perform other tasks as hair is styled and dried. It eliminates the need to spend additional time at the salon while hair is drying. Additionally, the unit saves time and effort, and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

