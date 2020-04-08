PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a person who is always cold! I thought of this idea one day while sitting under the heating blanket," said an inventor from Fort Mill, S.C. "I thought to myself, 'If only I could be mobile and this warm.' And that's when the idea came to me."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

She create a prototype for the JACK-HEAT to concentrate warmth to surround the wearer, similar to a personal heating blanket. The design eliminates the need to wear multiple bulky layers to keep warm. It keeps the wearer comfortable during outdoor activities in the cold. The accessory is ideal for use in emergencies and during power outages when heating is unavailable. It helps to protect against frostbite and hypothermia. Furthermore, it would be useful for unsheltered individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-warming-apparel-for-optimal-comfort-cnc-433-301034958.html

SOURCE InventHelp