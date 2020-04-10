InventHelp Presents Way to Prevent Toilet Seats from being Left up (SDB-1385)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I constantly complained about my husband failing to put the toilet seat back down after he lifted it up to urinate," said an inventor from Chula Vista, Calif. "I came up with this idea to keep myself from falling into the toilet when I sit down."

She created a prototype for the HUBBY HELPER to automatically lift the toilet cover as you enter the bathroom, and then lower the toilet seat and cover after a man finishes urinating. This prevents the toilet seat from being left up, which stops people from falling into the toilet when sitting down. The invention helps to avoid common household arguments. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

