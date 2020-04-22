PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I have been in the lawn service for many years," said an inventor from Commerce, Texas. "A lot of people complained about their siding getting messed up. This shield would prevent such damage."

He developed the patent pending SIDING SAVER to function as a shield for the weed trimmer. The accessory prevents a structure, object, tree or flower from being damaged from the string. The unit safeguards siding and flower beds from damages. It is designed to reduce repair and replacement costs. The invention keeps structures and trees in pristine condition. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3650, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-weed-trimmer-shield-dll-3650-301041357.html

