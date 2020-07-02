Inventory Management Software Market Growth Predicted at 5% Till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Europe inventory management software market is expected to hold a revenue share of more than 25% by 2026 due to growth in the retail industry and development of advanced software solutions.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Inventory Management Software Market by Type (Manually Managed Inventory System, Barcode Scanning System, Advanced Radio Frequency System (RFID)), Application (Order Management, Asset Tracking, Service Management, Product Differentiation, Inventory Optimization), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Organization (Large Enterprise, SMEs), End-Use (Manufacturing, Medical/Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Oil & Gas), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of inventory management software will cross $5 billion by 2026. The increasing demand to streamline the inventory management process and mitigate risks associated with inventory management will fuel the market growth.

Changing consumer preferences and the emergence of omnichannel retailing are fueling the adoption of advanced inventory management solutions. Companies ensure optimum finished goods stocks due to flexible consumer buying behavior. This software helps enterprises to manage their inventory efficiently. In addition, it provides access to only authorized people to its database.

The product differentiation application segment will witness significant inventory management software market growth from 2020 to 2026. Enterprises with an extensive product portfolio are benefited from advanced product differentiation capabilities. It allows enterprises to categorize the product portfolio based on multiple categories including price, type, application, and popularity. This provides efficient control over the inventory management processes.

The manually managed inventory system type is expected to grow at a steady rate over the coming years. Companies shifting from paper-based stock management processes are deploying manually managed inventory systems. These systems take formulae as input from users for both simple and complex calculations related to inventories. It also assists enterprises in ordering and tracking functions for a limited number of products. However, the manual formulae inputs may result in human-caused errors and affect the overall efficiency.

The cloud deployment segment in the inventory management software market is poised to observe growth of over 9% through 2026. Extensive digitization across industries and enterprises shifting toward the cloud-based network infrastructure will result in the growing demand for cloud-based inventory management software. The SaaS-based inventory management software offers additional functionalities & capabilities such as offshore installation and reduced downtime along with cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, system integration and configuration are relatively faster compared to the on-premise model.

The adoption of inventory management software across large enterprises is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% till 2026. Large enterprises are investing in advanced inventory management software with integration capabilities to track large volumes of inventories. These companies use QR code-based systems, RFIDs, and barcodes to track the inventory. The inventory management software integrates with these systems and provides real-time analysis of stocks. It also helps in electronic scanning and automatic ordering along with sales order tracking.

The automotive end-use segment is predicted to register around 5% gains during the forecast timeline. Companies providing automotive software solutions are acquiring innovative inventory management solution providers to enhance the capabilities of their automotive software solutions. For instance, in January 2020, DealerSocket, Inc. announced its plan to acquire Auto/Mate, a unique all in one software platform provider. This software will provide automotive dealers with inventory management and digital retail capabilities.

