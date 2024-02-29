Inver Grove Heights considers moving to 4-year mayor term, but city council not fully convinced

Inver Grove Heights is considering joining the majority of Minnesota cities by adopting a four-year mayoral term, rather than the current two-year term.

The City Council approved the first reading of the four-year term ordinance earlier this week, with all but one council member voting in favor. Before the ordinance can be adopted, it must be read and approved three separate times by the city council.

Mayor Brenda Dietrich and Councilmembers Sue Gliva, John Murphy and Tony Scales made up the ayes with Councilmember Mary T’Kach voting no.

A four-year mayoral term would match city council seats, provide more consistency for city projects, which can take years to complete, said City Administrator Kris Wilson during Monday’s presentation. A four-year term also would allow the mayor more time to settle into the role before planning for reelection.

On the other hand, with a two-year mayoral term, the majority is in the voters’ hands as every two years three of the five city council seats – mayor and two councilmembers – are up for reelection, Wilson said.

In Minnesota, 75 cities have four-year mayoral terms, according to Inver Grove Heights staff, and 27 cities have two-year terms.

Mendota Heights and West St. Paul are the only other Dakota County cities that have a two-year mayoral term, Wilson said, adding that Inver Grove Heights is the largest city in the state with a two-year term.

According to city records, a four-year mayoral term was discussed in 2010, but no action was taken. It may have been discussed informally at other times, Wilson said, but 2010 was the last time the topic was listed on a city council agenda.

Opposing council members

T’Kach expressed concern about the timeline, which, if approved, would require the ordinance to be adopted and published four weeks prior to June 4, when the election filing period closes.

“It feels odd for us to be making such a big decision in the community and for the community during an election year,” T’Kach said Monday, adding that she wished it had come up last year.

Scales disagreed, saying, “As long as we hit our standard practices, our first, second and third readings without trying to squeeze them together, I don’t feel like it’s rushing.”

Murphy, who is serving as acting mayor while Dietrich is away, said Monday that he had spoken with residents about a four-year mayoral term in recent years and ”without fail, they are all supportive of a four-year term for mayor,” he said.

The city plans to inform residents about the potential change through its website, social media accounts and the spring edition of the city’s INSIGHTS newsletter, which is expected to hit mailboxes early April.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the March 18 city council meeting and the third on April 22. Both meetings will be open to the public for comment and residents are also able to submit comments to cityclerk@ighmn.gov.

Related Articles