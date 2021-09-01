Inver Grove Heights man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 fatal shooting in South St. Paul

Mary Divine, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Sep. 1—An Inver Grove Heights man on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in a fatal shooting last year in South St. Paul that left one man dead and another injured.

Dakota County District Judge Arlene Perkkio found Marcelino Lopez, 20, guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2, 2020, shooting of Brandon Nieves, 20, of South St. Paul.

Perkkio also found Lopez guilty of second-degree attempted murder and sentenced him to 14 years and 5 months in prison in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Georgia man.

Perkkio found Lopez not guilty of first-degree attempted murder and dismissed the remaining charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Lopez was indicted by a Dakota County grand jury in November of 2020. Lopez waived a jury trial and opted for a Court trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Lopez allegedly shot Nieves with a shotgun in a dispute over a girlfriend.

About 1:30 p.m. April 2, South St. Paul police responded to a report of gunfire when they found Nieves and the 16-year-old lying in the street. Nieves, who had been shot in the head, died at the scene; the teen had been shot in the chest.

Lopez told police he had come to fight Nieves because Nieves was in a romantic relationship with his former girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Lopez had threatened to kill Nieves several times over social media.

Lopez told police that Nieves arrived with friends. Lopez said he grabbed his shotgun and shot at two of them before driving away. A short time later, he called police to turn himself in.

"Our sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Brandon Nieves for their great loss," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. "We are thankful for the ongoing recovery of the 16-year-old victim."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Shot Dead In St. Paul Within 24 Hours

    It was a deadly weekend in Minnesota’s capitol. St. Paul Police responded to three fatal shootings early Sunday morning and into Sunday night. Together, they bring the total number of homicides this year to 21.

  • Man who pled guilty in 4 spa deaths was in court for other 4

    A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses is already destined to spend the rest of his life locked up after pleading guilty in four of the killings. Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business and shooting and wounding a fifth person in Cherokee County on March 16 and then killing four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.

  • To Save Lake Tahoe, They Spared No Expense. The Fire Came Over the Ridge Anyway.

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — They sent thousands of firefighters, 25 helicopters and an arsenal of more than 400 fire engines and 70 water trucks. Yet the fire still advanced. They dropped retardant chemicals through an ash-filled sky and bulldozed trees and brush to slow the march of the flames through the steep and rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada. Yet the fire still advanced. Bursting across a granite ridge into the Lake Tahoe basin, the Caldor fire now threatens tens of thousands of homes a

  • Videos capture encounter between Chicago officer and Black woman walking a dog

    Police asked for patience. The woman was not arrested; her attorney alleged racial profiling and said she did nothing wrong.

  • ‘I watched him shoot my dog in the face.’ Suspect in police-K9 shooting sentenced.

    Trey Christie pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting Durham K-9 named Daro, a Belgian Malinois, in the face.

  • 3 charged with staging car accidents on LA County freeways

    Three people who allegedly purposely caused accidents on Los Angeles County freeways, including some in which motorists were severely injured to collect money from insurance companies are set to be arraigned today in court.

  • Police: Overnight shooting injures 4 in west Las Vegas on Rainbow Boulevard

    Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the west part of town on Sunday.

  • Suspect Identified In On-Air MSNBC Assault, Arrest Warrants Issued By Mississippi Police

    A man who might have violated his probation in Ohio by traveling to Mississippi is being sought by police in the storm-hit state as a suspect in Monday’s on-air assault of MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster. The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has identified the suspect as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, and today issued […]

  • College Senior Who Bragged About Capitol Riot 'Infamy' Takes Plea Deal

    Gracyn Courtright, a college senior, bragged about her actions on Jan. 6 on social media.

  • Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty. Cries and sobs could be heard from some of the descendants after Northam's announcement. The “Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.

  • FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children is charged for sex crimes against children

    FBI agent David Harris was fired and charged for sex crimes across three states that included minors.

  • Cases against 17 people charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot on hold after lawyer goes missing

    An associate told a judge John M. Pierce was in a car accident, then told another judge Pierce was on a ventilator, hospitalized with COVID-19.

  • Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill, prosecutors say

    The Justice Department on Monday alerted several federal judges that an outspoken attorney representing at least 17 alleged rioters charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is reportedly hospitalized and possibly incapacitated after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the bulk of his cases effectively at a "standstill" and his clients "without counsel." The California-based attorney, John Pierce, currently represents more defendants charged in the riot than any other defense lawyer -- including multiple alleged members of the Proud Boys group and a number of individuals accused of assaulting law enforcement officers. In recent weeks, an associate at Pierce's law firm, Ryan Marshall, has appeared in Pierce's place during multiple hearings, where he offered conflicting reports about the status of Pierce's health.

  • Trump Fanatic In American Flag Jacket Will Take Plea Deal For Attacking Cops At Capitol

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, was arrested in March after a HuffPost story revealed his identity.

  • Houston Instagram model found dead in Richmond apartment, police say

    She was known as Miss Mercedes Morr and police believe she was killed in a murder-suicide.

  • Canadian officer charged with assault 19 months after brutal manhandling of nursing student

    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer accused of abusing a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in Kelowna, British Columbia, last year was finally charged with assault last week. What happened: Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia, was having a panic attack on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police to request a wellness check. Constable Lacy Browning responded to the call, but instead of taking Wang to a hospital, she allegedly abused her physically and emotionally.

  • South Dakota Attorney General Who Killed Man in Crash Gets Speeding Ticket

    Jason Ravnsborg/Wikimedia CommonsJust four days before he was set to stand trial for a fatal road accident, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg got a speeding ticket—for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.It was Ravnsborg’s seventh speeding infraction in seven years, according to local media—but hardly his most serious traffic violation.That came in September 2020 when Ravnsborg rammed his car into Joseph Boever on a highway shoulder while driving home from a Republican Party function.Ravns

  • Woman with pellet gun shot dead outside home by Miami Shores officer, police say

    A woman was shot and killed by a Miami Shores police officer Monday afternoon after she walked out of her home and pointed what appeared to be semi-automatic handgun at him, police said.

  • ‘Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.’ Here’s what happened during Miami airport chaos

    We have seen a series of meltdowns at Florida airports in the past few months, but the latest chaos at Miami International got physical. The confrontation happened Friday night at the American Airlines gate.