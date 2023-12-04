Inverness couple arrested, over 100 animals rescued after alleged animal abuse: CCSO

INVERNESS, Fla. - An Inverness couple was arrested and faces felony animal abuse charges after over 100 animals were rescued from their property, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Faustino Alfredo Valladares, 66, and Patricia Maria Villadamigo, 46, were arrested on animal cruelty charges in ‘Operation Rescue Thor’ after a multi-month investigation into allegations of neglect. The investigation resulted in over 100 animals being rescued from their home, ranging from puppies to dogs to fowl.

Patricia Maria Villadamigo, left, and Faustino Alfredo Valladares, right (Photos Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

On July 31, Animal Control Officers (ACOs) with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office began investigating a residence on East McCartney Loop in Inverness. The couple were alleged to have over 16 dogs and 40 chickens and turkeys on their .22-acre lot, some of those animals suffering from neglect.

For four months, ACOs checked on the well-being of the animals, despite minimal cooperation from the couple, CCSO said. All the dogs in their possession didn't have current vaccinations, and they didn't have a kennel license, which the county requires with the ownership of ten or more dogs.

Thor (Photo Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

A 7-year-old German Shepherd named Thor was found showing signs of pain and suffering from a severe ear infection and issues with his hips, according to CCSO. The sheriff's office reported the couple refused to provide treatment for Thor, despite being issued a citation and a 24-hour mandate to be treated.

Villadamigo eventually told ACOs that they wouldn't be allowed to check on Thor and any other animals on their property.

Photos courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

CCSO detectives assisted ACOs with obtaining arrest warrants for the two on one count of felony animal cruelty each. A search warrant was also obtained and served last week to rescue Thor from the property so he could get proper treatment.

While serving the search warrant, authorities found 18 dogs, 11 puppies, and 73 varying species of fowl, one of which was dead, on the property. All of the animals were surrendered by Villadamigo and Valladares and given to Citrus County Animal Services, where veterinary forensics and treatment will continue for all rescued animals.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

"Our ACOs work tirelessly to help defend innocent animals, such as Thor, whom irresponsible owners mistreat. It is sickening to see how Villadamigo and Valladares had such disregard for taking care of their animals," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am proud of the quick investigative work of both our ACOs and Community Crimes Detectives, as well as our partnership with Citrus County Animal Services for their assistance in saving these helpless animals."

In addition to one count of felony animal cruelty, Villadamigo was charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence and Obstruction of a Search Warrant.