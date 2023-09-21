‘Inverted snobbery’ could mean rich fool themselves about being working-class

Even those in the top-earning households can still identify as working-class

One in three of the richest people identify as working-class, a survey has revealed.

The latest British Social Attitudes survey by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) revealed that in 2022, 32 per cent of Britons in the top quarter of household incomes – those earning more than £40,000 – identified as working-class.

However, 48 per cent of those from the poorest households – those earning less than £19,000 – said they felt middle-class or had no class identity.

As many as 62 per cent of those in working-class jobs identify as such.

Some celebrities have faced criticism for claiming to have come from a working-class background when in fact they grew up privileged.

Musicians Lily Allen and Jamie T have been accused of singing in cockney accents to “give the illusion that they were from disadvantaged backgrounds”.

However, Jamie T attended an expensive public school in Surrey, while Allen – the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen – was educated at several private schools, including Bedales.

Responding to the data, Chris Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “This is not so surprising as it might first appear.

“There are plenty of people in working-class occupations who earn enough to put them in the top quartile and plenty of middle-class pensioners who have an income that puts them in the bottom quartile.

“Moreover, social class is not just about income. It is as much about background and attitude. A working-class person who goes to university and gets a good job is unlikely to describe themselves as middle-class just because they have money.

“It is possible that a lot of middle-class people are fooling themselves into thinking they are working-class because of inverted snobbery.

“I suspect that this does not explain the apparent discrepancies and that, despite the lack of faith in social mobility expressed elsewhere in the survey, there is more upward mobility in Britain than people think.”

A study by the London School of Economics sociologists, published in 2021, interviewed 175 actors, architects, accountants, and television professionals.

Of those, 36 people who had undeniably middle-class upbringings thought of themselves as working-class. Of the 36, 24 participants were actors or worked in television.

Researchers said it was understandable that people in those industries “misrepresent” their upbringing, as there is a “symbolic market for downplaying class privilege in these professions”.

Daisy Ridley, the 31-year-old Hollywood actress, was accused of being “tone-deaf” by online critics after she said she is no more privileged than John Boyega, her Star Wars co-star.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she was asked if she felt more confident navigating her celebrity status as a result of her privileged life experiences, such as attending boarding school in Hertfordshire on a scholarship.

She said “no”, before adding that there was little difference between her experience and that of her co-star, who grew up on a council estate in Peckham, south-east London.

In 2013, Manchester University academics studied the accents of David and Victoria Beckham. They found that over the last decade, their speech changed to “sound less working-class” and concluded that they were “getting posher”.

The NatCen data also show a growing alignment with class since the survey was first carried out.

In 1983, 43 per cent of respondents said they had no class identification. In 2022, this has fallen to just 22 per cent.

Over the same period, the proportion of people who believe they are working-class has outstripped those who identify as middle-class. Those claiming to be working-class has risen from 32 per cent to 46 per cent, while middle-class identification has risen from 20 to 29 per cent.

“If people truly believe that Britain has become a classless society as Tony Blair once hoped, we might expect levels of class awareness to have declined over time,” said NatCen researchers.

“By contrast, in the context of rising inequality, people may be more likely to perceive class barriers in society than previously.”

The survey also notes that working-class people increasingly feel as if their class is a boundary to opportunity.

In 1983, 70 per cent of people thought class hindered mobility, before dropping to a historic low of 66 per cent in 2012.

In 2022, this had jumped up to 77 per cent – the highest on record.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.