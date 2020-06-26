Invesco announces a change to its ETF Lineup

ATLANTA, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it will close and liquidate the Invesco RAFI™ Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (The Nasdaq Stock Market: ISDS).

In June 2020, the Invesco ETF Board approved the liquidations. The last day of trading for the affected ETF on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) will be Monday, August 17, 2020. The last day creation orders will be accepted in the affected ETF will be Monday, August 10, 2020. Shareholders may sell their holdings of the affected ETF on Nasdaq until market close Monday, August 17, 2020. The affected ETF will no longer trade on Nasdaq after market close on Monday, August 17, 2020, and will be subsequently delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the affected ETF is expected to occur on or about Monday, August 24, 2020.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETF that is scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800.983.0903.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of May 31, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Important Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 Shares.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements. It's an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037, stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.