Invesco announces estimated 2020 annual distributions for Canadian-listed Invesco ETFs

·12 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco today announced estimated 2020 annual distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2020 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains only. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson)

Note that these figures are estimates only, as of October 15, 2020, and are subject to change prior to the December 15, 2020 taxation year-end of the ETFs. These estimates are for annual amounts only and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions.

Final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, will be announced on or about December 21, 2020. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2020 will be reported before the end of February 2021.

ETF name

Ticker
symbol1

Distribution
per unit ($)

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.00

Fixed income

Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PIB

0.00

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

PFL

0.00

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.00

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.00

Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF – CAD

USB

0.00

Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF – USD

USB.U

0.00

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF – CAD

BKL.C

0.00

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF – CAD hedged

BKL.F

0.00

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF – USD

BKL.U

0.00

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.00

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF

PGB

0.04

ESG Fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF2

BESG

0.00

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.00

Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

PPS

0.00

Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF – CAD

PSY

0.00

Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF – USD

PSY.U

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD

UHD

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged

UHD.F

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD

UHD.U

0.00

Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD

GHD

0.00

Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged

GHD.F

0.00

Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF

REIT

0.00

ESG Equity income



Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESG

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.00

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF - CAD

ESGC

0.00

Equal Weight Equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQL

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged

EQL.F

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD

EQL.U

0.00

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQE

0.00

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged

EQE.F

0.00

Low volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.00

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF

ELV

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF

ILV

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD Hedged

ILV.F

0.00

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.00


Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF

PZC

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD

PZW

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF – CAD

PXG

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF – USD

PXG.U

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD

PXS

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD

PXS.U

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.00


Momentum equity

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF

MOM

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – CAD hedged

MOM.F

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – USD 3

MOM.U

0.00

U.S. equity

Invesco QQQ Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQC.F

1.45

1 A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will be available only after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

2 Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF (formerly Invesco Tactical Bond ETF) changed its investment objectives and strategies on October 30, 2020. Under its previous objectives and strategies, it did not apply any environmental, social or governance (ESG) criteria to its investments. In order to allow for an orderly transition of the investment portfolio of the ETF to its new investment objectives and strategies, there will be a transitional period during which the ETF may not be fully invested in accordance with its new investment objectives and strategies.1

3 On October 30, 2020 Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF was renamed Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF. The ETF's investment objectives and strategies were changed.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FGDCM"), FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (the "Exchange") (together, the "Licensor Parties"). The Licensor Parties make no warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Canada Investment Grade 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index, the FTSE Canada Investment Grade 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index, the FTSE Canada 1-5 Year All Government Laddered Bond Index , the FTSE Canada Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index and the FTSE Canada 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ("the Indexes") and/or the figure at which the Indexes stand at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise. The Indexes are compiled and calculated by FGDCM and all copyright in the Indexes' values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein.

"FTSE®" is a trademark of FTSE International Limited in Canada and Taiwan, and "FTSE®" is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies in the rest of the world, and is used by FGDCM under licence.

FTSE® is a trademark owned by the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). Neither FTSE nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote this product and are not in any way connected to it and do not accept any liability in relation to its issue, operation and trading. Any intellectual property rights in the Index values and constituent list vest in FTSE.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with data sources and quantitative processes used in our investment management process. Errors may exist in data acquired from third party vendors, the construction of model portfolios, and in coding related to the Index and portfolio construction process. While Research Affiliates takes steps to identify data and process errors so as to minimize the potential impact of such errors on Index and portfolio performance, we cannot guarantee that such errors will not occur.

"Fundamental Index®" and/or "Research Affiliates Fundamental Index®" and/or "RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates, LLC.

S&P®, S&P 500®, and S&P 500 Low Volatility Index® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd.

LSTA® is a registered trademark of Loan Syndications and Trading Association and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd.

TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd.

The S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index, S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, and S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index (the "Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

S&P®, Standard & Poor's®, S&P 500 Index, and S&P 500 Momentum® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The S&P Momentum Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and has been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. This Invesco ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such a product.

The S&P 500® ESG Index and S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

Nasdaq®, OMX®, and Nasdaq OMX® are registered trademarks of The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. ("Nasdaq OMX") and LadderRite® is a registered trademark of LadderRite Portfolios LLC ("LadderRite"). Nasdaq®, OMX®, Nasdaq OMX® and LadderRite® are collectively the "Marks". The Marks are used under licence to Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. The product(s) have not been passed on by Nasdaq OMX or LadderRite as to their legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq OMX or LadderRite, and NASDAQ OMX AND LADDERRITE MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S)

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2020

For media questions, contact: Gina Simonis, 917.715.8339
Gina.Simonis@invesco.com

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani