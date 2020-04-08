Invesco Announces Important Update Regarding Invesco Gold & Precious Metals Fund and Invesco V.I. Mid Cap Growth Fund Special Meetings of Shareholders

Meetings of Shareholders on April 24, 2020 to be Virtual Instead of In-Person

ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ), one of the world's leading global investment managers, today announced that the location and format of the shareholder meeting for each of the Invesco Gold & Precious Metals Fund and Invesco V.I. Mid Cap Growth Fund to be held on April 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting.

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson) More

The location and format of the shareholder meetings are being changed as a result of the potential adverse public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). There is no option to attend the shareholder meetings in person. The proxy card or notice included with the proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the meetings.

More information is available at invesco.com/us > Account Access > Proxy Voting.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of February 29, 2020. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the proxy statement/prospectus, and prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the funds, investors should ask their advisors for a proxy statement/prospectus or prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/us > Account Access > Proxy Voting.

Invesco Distributors, Inc., is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Media Contact: Jeaneen Terrio, 212-278-9205

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-announces-important-update-regarding-invesco-gold--precious-metals-fund-and-invesco-vi-mid-cap-growth-fund-special-meetings-of-shareholders-301037729.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.