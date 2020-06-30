Invesco Closed-End Fund Pays Dividends

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco High Income Trust II (the "Trust") (NYSE: VLT) today paid the following dividend:

EX-DATE 6/15/20 RECORD DATE

6/16/20 REINVEST DATE

6/30/20 PAYABLE DATE

6/30/20 Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Dividend Amount

Per Share

(monthly) Change From

Prior Distribution Invesco High Income Trust II VLT $0.09641 -

On August 1, 2018, Invesco Advisers, Inc. ("Invesco") announced that the Board of Trustees of the Trust approved a managed distribution plan (the "Plan") for the Trust, whereby the Trust will pay common shareholders a stable monthly distribution. Under the Plan, the Trust increased its dividend to a stated fixed monthly amount based on a distribution rate of 8.5% of the closing market price per share as of August 1, 2018, which is the date the Plan became effective. The Trust's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. In order to make multiple long-term capital gains distributions over the course of the year, the Trust will rely on an exemptive order granted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the sources indicated. You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Plan. All amounts are expressed per common share. The Trust estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution is estimated to be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Trust is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Trust's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Trust's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Trust will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The 19(a) Notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

DISTRIBUTION ESTIMATES June 2020 CUMULATIVE FISCAL

YEAR-TO-DATE (YTD)

May 31, 2020* Source Per Share

Amount % of Current

Distribution Per Share

Amount % of 2020

Distributions Net Investment Income $0.0886 91.91% $0.2743 94.85% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source) $0.0078 8.09% $0.0149 5.15% Total Current Distribution

(per common share) $0.0964 100.00% $0.1928 100.00%

* Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Trust's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Trust distributions for the fiscal year. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2020 will be made after the end of the year.

The monthly distributions are based on estimates and terms of the Trust's Plan. Monthly distribution amounts may vary from these estimates based on a multitude of factors. Changes in portfolio and market conditions may cause deviations from estimates. These estimates should not be taken as indication of the Trust's earnings and performance. The actual amounts and its sources may be subject to additional adjustments and will be reported after year end.