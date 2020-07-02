Invesco European Growth Fund's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

Earlier this week, the Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its portfolio updates for its second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on April 30.





Invesco is a global financial services company with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in 25 countries around the world. The Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term exposure to high-quality growth opportunities in both developed and emerging European markets.

As of the quarter's end, the equity portfolio consisted of positions in 59 stocks valued at $878 million. It established 11 new positions, sold out of eight stocks and added to or reduced several other holdings for a turnover rate of 12%.

The fund's top equity positions were London-based marketing group DCC PLC (LSE:DCC) at 5.24% of the equity portfolio, Sberbank of Russia PJSC (MIC:SBERP) with 5.2% and Deutsche Boerse AG with 3.36%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most heavily invested in financial services and industrials.

3decf8a6a95e7c61c64c3ed2d853c15b.png More

Based on its investing criteria, the fund's biggest buys for the quarter were in Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN) and Roche Holding AG (XSWX:ROG), while its biggest sells were in Vinci SA (XPAR:DG) and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LSE:RB.).

Nestle

The fund established a new position of 179,030 shares in Nestle after selling out of its previous investment in the company in the third quarter of 2014. The trade impacted the equity portfolio by 2.15%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 102.61 Swiss francs ($108.52).

50b325a6c8b995e0fa6d38f771183672.png More

Switzerland-based Nestle is the world's largest food and beverage company in terms of revenue. Products include several shelf-stable foods and drink powders, as well as coffee, dairy, sweets and pet food. The company owns iconic brands such as Kit-Kat, Gerber, Stouffer's and Purina.

On July 2, shares of Nestle traded around 105.26 francs for a market cap of 303.15 billion francs and a price-earnings ratio of 24.48. According to the Peter Lynch chart, shares are trading above their intrinsic value but near their median historical valuation.

f2797f595d3088aa099e7a9a0e4cf211.png More

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rating of 7 out of 10, a valuation rating of 1 out of 10 and a business predictability rating of 2.5 out of 5 stars.

The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.41, but the Altman Z-Score of 4.46 indicates that the company is not in danger of bankruptcy. The operating margin of 17.26% is higher than 89.72% of competitors and the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, indicating profitability.

d8d5a8c213696a0bf162a3408249fcbb.png More

Roche Holding

The fund also invested in 33,032 new shares of Roche Holding after selling out of its previous position in the company during the first quarter of 2018. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 321.47 francs during the quarter.