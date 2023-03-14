Invesco, Franklin Among Firms That Added SVB Before Collapse

Bei Hu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asset managers including Invesco Ltd. and Franklin Resources Inc. added shares of SVB Financial Group in the months before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank wiped 60% off its stock value in a single day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firms, together with Two Sigma Investments, DE Shaw & Co., Renaissance Technologies LLC and BlackRock Inc., were among the top 10 buyers of the shares since September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from fourth quarter and more recent regulatory filings and other fund documents.

Silicon Valley Bank’s technology startup clients and investors fled last week, spurring the second-biggest bank failure in US history. The swift collapse of the lender sent ripples through the tech and finance industries, prompting the government to protect client deposits.

SVB has lured some of the world’s biggest asset managers, ranging from passive to active investors and hedge funds. Franklin Resources’s nearly $7.2 billion Franklin Mutual Shares Fund owned $134 million worth of SVB shares at the end of January, according to a document. Several of the firm’s funds also had small exposure to debt of Silicon Valley Bank, failed Signature Bank and Silvergate as of March 9, according to a recent update posted on its website.

It is not clear whether some of them still held the shares, especially for quant firms like Two Sigma and Renaissance which trade in and out of positions frequently.

Representatives of Franklin Resources, Renaissance, DE Shaw, RBC Global Asset Management, and Massachusetts Financial Services Co., declined to comment, citing policies of not discussing specific holdings. A representative of Invesco could not immediately comment. Those of Mirova, Ensign and Champlain Investment Partners did not immediately reply to Bloomberg News queries.

Two Sigma’s one million share position in the fourth quarter regulatory filing reflected only its holding on the last day of the year, said a person familiar. The position was spread across a number of trading vehicles and did not represent a fundamental view. It had been cut by more than half before SVB collapsed and accounted for less than 10 basis points of the gross market value of the vehicles, the person added.

BlackRock said in an emailed statement that it invests on behalf of clients in a range of index and other diversified funds and accounts with limited exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

Others got out just in time. RBC Global Asset Management UK sold its entire stake in the fourth quarter, which would have been worth $248 million at the end of December. Axiom Investors also exited during the period, when its stake would have been valued at $61 million.

RBC declined to comment. Representatives for Boston Partners and Axiom didn’t immediately respond during non-business hours. Rathbones said it doesn’t have any direct exposure to SVB, according to a statement on its website.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SVB’s other businesses are on the block: What’s for sale and who may be a buyer?

    SVB Financial named a restructuring committee to seek out alternatives for its non-banking units.

  • Jessica Chastain Shocked When Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson & Nicole Kidman Crash Her Oscars Interview

    Jessica Chastain is feeling the love! Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Nicole Kidman gave the Oscar winner major love when they crashed her Access Hollywood interview with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2023 Academy Awards! The three praised her performance in her play “A Doll’s House” and joked that this moment is inspiring them to star in a movie together!

  • Adnoc Gas Jumps 25% in Abu Dhabi After $2.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s main energy company, surged in its trading debut after raising $2.5 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering so far this year.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposit

  • Canada Yields Take Historic Dive as Investors Alter Rate Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield on short-term Canada bonds is falling at the fastest rate in decades, as investors bet the Bank of Canada will cut rates in coming months to counter fallout from the collapse of US regional banks. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature

  • Nicole Kidman Shut Down the Oscars Red Carpet in a Daring Sequins Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

    Nicole was in attendance to present an award at the ceremony.

  • Nomura Predicts Rate Cut and QT Halt at Upcoming Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage-point and stop reducing the size of its balance sheet at its upcoming policy meeting next week, according to economists at Nomura Securities.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SV

  • Dollar slumps as markets trim Fed hike expectations on US banks' fallout

    The dollar languished near a multi-week low on Tuesday as fears of a broader systemic crisis following the collapse of a U.S. tech-focused lender left traders speculating that the Federal Reserve could pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Market jitters continued to set the tone for a second straight trading day in the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, though some calm was restored after U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to take action to ensure the safety of the banking system. The collapse of SVB - the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis - has raised questions about whether the Fed's aggressive rate increases have exposed cracks among key players within one of the world's largest and most heavily interconnected banking sectors.

  • Over a dozen Chinese-based firms say they have minimal exposure to SVB

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Over a dozen Hong Kong-listed companies have stepped forward to say they had little or no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, the failed U.S. lender which has roiled investors and markets globally. Startup-focussed SVB Financial Group, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Chinese companies are making efforts to reassure clients and investors as the collapse of the U.S. bank could have a negative psychological impact on China's markets, since many tech start-ups, especially those with dollar funding, have opened U.S. accounts at SVB.

  • Analysis-US bank regulators may take wait-and-see approach before intervening again

    U.S. regulators are likely to let emergency measures announced Sunday to shore up investor confidence in the banking sector sink in and increase scrutiny of the industry before intervening with any further steps, regulatory experts said. Some investors have called for further action by banking regulators to reassure markets. "It all depends on what the situation will look like," said Saule Omarova, a law professor at Cornell Law School who President Joe Biden once nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a top banking regulator.

  • First Horizon Plunges 38% Below TD Bid in Regional Bank Nightmare

    (Bloomberg) -- First Horizon Corp. fell by the most since September 2008 as the crisis in regional banks cast doubt on whether Toronto-Dominion Bank will follow through with its planned $13.4 billion takeover of the lender. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signatur

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic on Downgrade Watch on Outflow Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s put all long-term ratings of First Republic Bank on review, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reverberates across the sector.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall“The review for d

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe

    HSBC UK is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK for a symbolic £1. The deal comes after a tense weekend of frantic negotiations by the U.K. government, regulators and a suite of other potential suitors in the wake of the U.K. business, a subsidiary of the troubled U.S. entity, entering insolvency procedures on Friday. The deal is a massive relief to the U.K. technology sector, which was highly exposed to the collapse of both SVB and its U.K. arm.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the millions in bonuses Silicon Valley Bank executives took home last year should be recovered by regulators: 'We should claw all that back'

    "Prosecutors and regulators should investigate whether any executives engaged in insider trading ‌or broke other civil or criminal laws," Warren wrote in The New York Times.

  • Markets have started pricing in Fed rate cuts of 75 basis points by the year's end as SVB's collapse creates panic about other banks

    After an expected hike of 25 basis points next week, odds show a growing likelihood of a pause, then a sharp pivot to rate cuts.

  • Warren Buffett's Big Warning That Every Investor Should Heed

    The legendary investor cautioned about relying on the one number Wall Street and many investors rely on the most.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022