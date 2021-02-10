Invesco’s Jan. Assets Rise On Favorable Inflows, Market Returns; Shares Gain

The Telegraph

Labour has a "mountain to climb", Sir Keir Starmer has admitted after polling saw the party fall behind the Conservatives. Sir Keir was forced to defend his leadership after polls suggested he is struggling to overturn support for the Tories during the pandemic. According to research by Ipsos MORI, the Conservatives have pulled ahead of Labour by four points, with 44 per cent of the 1,056 adults interviewed saying Boris Johnson would respond better to the pandemic from now until the end of the crisis, compared with 27 per cent who think Sir Keir would do better. Speaking at a pub in Thurrock, Essex, after a visit to Basildon, Sir Keir said Labour had "started in a very poor place a year or so ago, 24 points behind the Government", but believed the party had now taken "a step in the right direction". He added: "But we've got a long way to go between now and 2024 and we're going to be working hard at this with real determination, every day, every week, every month, every year, into that election in 2024." He acknowledged the party has a "mountain to climb" after the defeat under Jeremy Corbyn in the last general election but insisted that "the vast majority of our party and our movement are behind what we're doing". The polling, provided for The Evening Standard, put Labour as having 38 percent of the vote in Great Britain, compared to the Tories' 41 percent. Researchers asked those polled who would be better at managing Britain's recovery from the pandemic, with 29 per cent picking Sir Keir and 44 per cent choosing Mr Johnson. Meanwhile, some 48 per cent say Labour has changed for the better under Sir Keir, who took over last April, with 36 per cent saying they think he "has what it takes" to become Prime Minister, down two points from August. Gideon Skinner, the head of political research at Ipsos MORI, said: "The public are still to make up their mind about him. But it’s not just about the leader – the public still have questions about the party itself and whether it is ready for government. "Although these are showing signs of slow improvement, there is a long way to go before they match election-winning oppositions."