Invesco Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143 International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-337-6551 International: 1-402-220-9659

The replay will be removed after May 7, 2020.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

