- By GF Value





The stock of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.23 per share and the market cap of $12.6 billion, Invesco stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Invesco is shown in the chart below.





Invesco Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Invesco is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Invesco has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is worse than 81% of the companies in Asset Management industry. The overall financial strength of Invesco is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Invesco is poor. This is the debt and cash of Invesco over the past years:

Invesco Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Invesco has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.1 billion and earnings of $1.14 a share. Its operating margin of 21.38% in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Invesco's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Invesco over the past years:

Story continues

Invesco Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Invesco is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -8.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Invesco's return on invested capital is 2.90, and its cost of capital is 5.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Invesco is shown below:

Invesco Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. To learn more about Invesco stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

