Should You Invest in Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC)?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -3.09% net of fees, underperforming the -2.19% return of the Russell 2000 Index. Sector allocation contributed positively to the fund’s performance in the quarter, while stock selection detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is a behavioral healthcare services provider. On November 23, 2022, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock closed at $86.56 per share. One-month return of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) was 6.01%, and its shares gained 41.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has a market capitalization of $7.893 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), a provider of behavioral health and addiction services to patients in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings, benefited from continued strong growth tailwinds from the increasing demand for behavioral services. We maintain a position, as we believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the favorable supply/demand outlook for behavioral health, positive reimbursement trends and continued execution of its growth strategy."

17 Countries With Universal Health Care in 2017

GagliardiImages/Shutterstock.com

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) at the end of the third quarter, which was 26 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.