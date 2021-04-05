Should You Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?
Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Sextant Mutual Funds’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The letter contains the Q4 2020 results and updates of its Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX), Sextant International Fund (SSIFX), Sextan Global High Income Fund (SGHIX), Sextant Core Fund (SCORX), and Sextant Short-Term (STBFX). You can view each fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Sextant Growth Fund mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and shared their insights on the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is a Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company that currently has a $1.59 trillion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, AMZN delivered a -2.95% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 64.74%. As of April 01, 2021, the stock closed at $3,161.00 per share.
Here is what Sextant Growth Fund has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:
"Technology claimed six of the 10 Largest Contributors for 2020, demonstrating the effect of the pandemic, remote work, and the acceleration of various Technology and Consumer trends. Indeed, a more expansive definition of Technology might include Consumer stock Amazon. Regardless of classification, Amazon was the leading contributor to Fund returns based not only on its dominant e-commerce position but also its leading cloud business, Amazon Web Services."
Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ranks 1st in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Amazon.com, Inc. was in 273 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 245 funds in the third quarter. AMZN delivered a -2.95% return in the past 3 months.
